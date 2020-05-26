New Jersey Gov. Gives Pro Sports Approval to Train and Compete

New Jersey’s Democrat Governor, Phil Murphy, has given the go-ahead for sports to restart in the Garden State.

Murphy has given the OK for pro sports to restart, giving the NFL’s New York Giants, and New York Jets — both of which play in Jersey — the green light to open training facilities for the coming 2020 NFL season. In addition, when the NHL is ready to restart, the New Jersey Devils would also be allowed to resume play.

“We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel.” Murphy said in a Twitter post.

UPDATE: Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel. pic.twitter.com/yMrCFtSyqY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020

Tellingly, Murphy also put some of the onus on the various leagues, including the NFL, to make their own decisions on how to proceed in the coronavirus era.

The Jets released a message noting that the team is working closely with the governor’s office.

“We are working closely with Governor Murphy’s office, the league and our medical staff to establish prudent, health and safety measures for our staff and players,” the Jets said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “Based on those guidelines, we will begin to open our facility using a phased approach at a time that is the most practical for our operations.”

For their part, the Giants said, “Governor Murphy and his administration continue to guide New Jerseyans through this very difficult time. We have been in close contact with Governor Murphy’s staff to comply with the state’s protocols throughout. With (Monday’s) announcement by the governor, we are finalizing our plans to reopen the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

“We will continue to have as many employees as possible working remotely. For employees who need to return to work at our facility, we expect to begin that process next week, and we will do so in a systematic and safe way that adheres to the state’s guidelines and NFL protocols,” the Giants statement concluded.

To date, the NFL has not announced a plan for going forward with the 2020 season, though a long list of ideas and proposals have been floated.

