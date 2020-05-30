Nike Releases ‘Don’t Do It’ Ad in Response to George Floyd’s Death

Nike released a new ad on Friday in response to the killing of George Floyd, imploring people to ‘Don’t Do It.’ In other words, to not turn their backs on racism.

The ad reads:

Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken in front of us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.

The turn of phrase on the company’s famous “Just Do It” slogan, comes as dozens of U.S. cities have become engulfed in violent protests and civil unrest.

On a video that was released Monday, Floyd could be seen laying on his stomach, cuffed, while an officer held him down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd was later declared dead, four officers involved have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.

According to the Hill:

Nike has developed a reputation for delivering inclusive ads. Their 2018 ad entitled “Dream Crazy” featuring former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick won a Creative Arts Emmy Award last year. Kaepernick famously took a knee during the national anthem at football games when he played for the San Fransisco 49ers to protest police brutality and civil rights in America.

On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

