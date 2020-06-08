WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Decides Drew Brees Does Not Have to Retire After All

Drew Brees faced a torrent of criticism last week, after he said that kneeling during the national anthem was a sign of “disrespect” to the flag. Perhaps no one was quicker to voice their displeasure with the Saints signal-caller more than former Bronco and current FS1 host Shannon Sharpe, who even said that Brees should “retire” after making the comment.

However, after three lengthy apologies from Brees and his wife, a conversation with Sharpe, a letter of rebuke to the president of the United States, and one of the quickest 180-degree turnarounds in the history of public relations, Shannon Sharpe has decided that Drew Brees no longer has to retire.

The clip is a long one, but Sharpe gets to the point around the three-minute mark.

My conversation with Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/IIhMO6SuTA — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 8, 2020

Brees’ comments touched off a firestorm of controversy among those supporting anthem protests, and his apologies did the same for those opposed. In any event, it appears that NFL players want to protest this year and that the league has no plans to stop them.

According to an exclusive report, a league source told Front Office Sports: “We anticipate taking the same approach we’ve taken the last number of years. No discipline will be enacted. No player has ever been fined.”

So, President Trump’s question on Sunday night about whether Commissioner Goodell would allow players to protest, has been asked and answered.

