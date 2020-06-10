LeBron James Questions Whether Georgia’s Long Voting Lines Are ‘Structurally Racist’

Lakers star LeBron James asked his Twitter followers if long lines at the polls during the Georgia primary election was “structurally racist.”

“Everyone talking about ‘how do we fix this?’ They say ‘go out and vote?’ What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?” James wrote in his Tuesday tweet.

James was replying to a tweet by Politico reporter Laura Barrón-López who claimed that there were long lines to vote in minority neighborhoods but not in white ones.

Georgia’s primary met with an avalanche of glitches all across the state, and not just in minority areas. Long lines were seen in many areas of the state.

A number of counties reported missing voting machines, and confusion over coronavirus rules. The troubles brought Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to proclaim the situation “unacceptable.”

Adding to the difficulty in totaling votes, the Peach State received a record 1.2 million ballots by mail. Georgia usually only sees around 40,000 mail-in ballots in any given election, UPI reported.

By late morning on Wednesday, more than 24 hours after voting began, officials said that the Democrat primary for the U.S. Senate was still too close to call.

