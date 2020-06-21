Kansas State Suspends Workouts After 14 Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Kansas State Wildcats had to abruptly suspend their offseason workout program after 14 players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school says that they will forego any additional workouts for the next two weeks while they work to get a handle on the situation, and try to prevent further infections.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” Athletic Director Gene Taylor said. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

As the Wichita Eagle reports, “All 14 of K-State’s positive cases are currently in self-isolation for 10 days, plus 72 hours without a fever.

“Afterward, they should be allowed to join their teammates if voluntary summer workouts resume as scheduled on July 6.”

K-State is by no means alone, several high-profile DI teams have announced double-digit coronavirus infections as workouts have resumed. Most notably, on Friday, Clemson announced that 28 players and staff have tested positive for the virus.

