‘I Had Second Thoughts’: Marv Albert Sitting Out NBA Restart over Covid Concerns

The NBA hopes to soon be back in action in their “Bubble” at Disney World. However, if that restart ever happens, the league will do it without one of their legendary voices in attendance.

Marv Albert, 79, and perhaps the most well-known NBA play-by-play voice, has decided that hanging out in a bubble located in a state with surging coronavirus numbers is just not a good idea.

“I had second thoughts,” Albert explained to the New York Post.

Albert relayed a humorous discussion he had with CNN chief and head of Turner Sports, Jeff Zucker, in which the media exec advised that someone of Albert’s age might want to sit this play out.

“He said to me, ‘Maybe this is something you should skip in my age bracket,'” Albert joked. “I’d like to point out to you that 79 is the new 78.”

Albert will, however, be a part of the league’s broadcasts, he will just call the action from a remote location.

Earlier this week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver conceded that spiking coronavirus numbers in Florida could derail the league’s anticipated July restart.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn