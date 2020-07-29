Phillies Visiting Clubhouse Staffer Tests Positive for Virus

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday.

But all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day, Klentak said.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.