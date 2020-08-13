WATCH: MLS Player Blasts Fans for Booing Anthem Protests: ‘I Think it Was Disgusting’

Fans were evidently displeased when two Major League Soccer clubs took a knee during the national anthem in Dallas on Wednesday. It also appears that one of the players was quite upset with the fans.

FC Dallas player and U.S. Men’s National Team member Reggie Cannon, said that he thought the fans reaction to the players protest was, “disgusting.”

“I think it was disgusting. I think it was absolutely disgusting,” Cannon said, via Yahoo.

“You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in,” Cannon continued. “Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we’re going to do and we’ve got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it pissed me off. … You can’t even have support form your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me.”

WATCH:

Dallas fans were booing at the stands when FC Dallas team knelt and Reggie Cannon spoke about it in the press conference

The two teams will play again on Saturday at 8:30 AM EST.

