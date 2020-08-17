Belichick on Giving Trump Military Advice: ‘I’ll Stick to Coaching Football’

President Trump is known to seek advice from many people. However, despite having the military expertise of dozens of generals and admirals at his disposal, Trump says he would like to hear Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s opinion on military matters.

Though, Belichick seems happy to stick to his day job.

Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt last week, “You know, if I ever had a military battle, I’d call up Belichick and say what do you think? What do you think? Give me a couple of ideas.’”

Trump said he thought Belichick’s opinion would be “as good as any general’s.”

During an appearance on Boston’s WEEI, Belichick said he was complimented by the president’s words, but did not feel the need for a career change.

“A very nice compliment,” Belichick said. “I appreciate that. I am not sure — I am kind of a navy guy, so I don’t know about being a general. I’d prefer being an admiral. I am flattered by that. But I’ll just stick to coaching football.”

Belichick grew up in the shadows of the united States Naval Academy while his father coached football there. The future Hall of Fame coach is also a friend and supporter of the president.

