Jets and Bills Remain in the Locker Room During Anthem

The Miami Dolphins elected to remain in their locker room during the playing of the national anthem. And, as it turns out, they weren’t the only AFC East team to no-show the playing of our nation’s song.

The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills also elected to remain indoors.

Neither the Jets nor the Bills were out on the field for the national anthem. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 13, 2020

The decision of the two New York teams to no-show the anthem is not surprising, though it is definitely extra disappointing given the fact that New York just finished commemorating the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Nineteen years ago, the Bills, Jets, and the rest of the league, went to great lengths to honor the flag and the police, firemen, and first responders who raced into danger to save people on that day. It would have been very hard indeed to explain to anyone 19 years ago, that two days after the 19th anniversary, two teams from the state most impacted by those attacks would choose to remain in their locker rooms for the anthem.