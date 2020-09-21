Attny. Gen. William Barr, Tim Tebow Announce $100M Grant to Combat Human Trafficking

U.S. Attorney General William Barr and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow have joined forces in the fight against human trafficking.

A.G. Barr and Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, hosted a roundtable in Atlanta on Monday, to discuss the topic. The two welcomed Heisman Trophy winner, pro baseball player, and former NFL player Tim Tebow to announce $100 million in grants to fight human trafficking, NBC reported.

Tebow, and his wife of nine months, Demi-Leigh, attended the event where the pro athlete spoke about his father’s experiences confronting human trafficking overseas.

The baseball player told those gathered that his father helped free several young girls from bondage while serving with his church overseas.

“You know, the reason why we got into this was because eight years ago, my dad was preaching in a remote country, and there were four girls that he was next to that were being sold,” Tebow said. “And he took out all the money out of his wallet, which was $1,250 and he bought those four girls. And then he called me and said, ‘I just bought four girls and not really sure what to do now.’ and I said, ‘that’s OK, dad. we’ve got your back.”

Through his Tim Tebow Foundation, the player works with organizations worldwide to prevent human trafficking and help survivors recover from their ordeals.

