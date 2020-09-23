Report: Chargers Doctor Accidentally Punctured Tyrod Taylor’s Lung with Painkilling Injection

Fans were caught off guard on Sunday, after they learned that Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a late scratch due to complications involving a painkilling injection.

Well, as it turns out, those “complications” were quite complicated and dangerous.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday morning, that Taylor’s inability to play the game after the Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured the quarterback’s lung while trying to administer a painkilling injection.

The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

Doctors have advised Tyrod Taylor not to play "indefinitely” due to his punctured lung. The Chargers were hoping Taylor would be able to start Sunday, but doctors are against it. https://t.co/FHm7aJXC8o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

As Schefter reports:

The NFL Players Association is investigating the medical mishap, sources said, seeing what steps it should take next. An NFLPA official declined comment Wednesday about Taylor’s punctured lung. The injection that Taylor received is not entirely uncommon, but it is considered a blind injection and carries a risk. Still, it is rare that a player suffers a punctured lung from the injection, especially right before kickoff. Taylor suffered two cracked ribs early during the Chargers’ Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he didn’t have an MRI on the injury until later that week. Taylor was added to the Chargers’ injury report with a rib injury Friday, but after he was a full participant in practice that day, the quarterback was removed from the report.

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert played in Taylor’s place and performed well. Herbert was 22/33 for 311 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.