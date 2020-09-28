Sen. Doug Jones Uses Tommy Tuberville’s College Coaching History Against Him

Alabama’s Democrat U.S. Senator, Doug Jones, just posted a new ad slamming GOP opponent Tommy Tuberville as a quitter during his years as a college football coach.

Tuberville, who trounced his Republican primary opponent, Jeff Sessions, coached at Texas Tech, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati, among others.

Jones’ ad accuses Tuberville of time and again quitting on his players. And in one case, even calling them names:

“He quit on his players but still collected a $5 million buyout,” the narrator of the ad starts. “He quit on his players at Texas Tech, too.”

The ad then points out he quit on his players at Cincinnati, as well.

“He told Cincinnati students to ‘go to hell.'” And to “get a job.”

This Doug Jones ad attacking GOP Senate opponent Tommy Tuberville is very strong.pic.twitter.com/rbvXhQa1wp — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 28, 2020

