VIDEO: Cowboys' Trysten Hill Ripped for 'Dirty' Chris Carson Tackle

Dylan Gwinn

Cowboys defensive lineman probably expected to get a fair amount of backlash over his dangerous tackle of Seattle’s Chris Carson.

However, he probably wasn’t expecting some of that backlash to come from former Cowboys.

For those that didn’t see it, Hill tackled Carson by the legs and then twisted. The unsportsmanlike roll caused Carson to leave the game.

On Monday, former Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears called the play a “codebreaker and bullsh*t.”

“There’s a Code that usually exist between players in the league as much as we wanna win,” Spears wrote on Twitter. “This is a Code Breaker and Bulls–t.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told ESPN 710 in Seattle that he was “really pissed” by Hill’s tackle.

The NFL is expected to hand Hill a fine this week. Carson suffered a knee sprain and it’s hoped he will not miss much time.

