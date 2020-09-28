VIDEO: Cowboys’ Trysten Hill Ripped for ‘Dirty’ Chris Carson Tackle

Cowboys defensive lineman probably expected to get a fair amount of backlash over his dangerous tackle of Seattle’s Chris Carson.

However, he probably wasn’t expecting some of that backlash to come from former Cowboys.

For those that didn’t see it, Hill tackled Carson by the legs and then twisted. The unsportsmanlike roll caused Carson to leave the game.

This dude has some hurt coming his way next week for this gator roll. We see it on film. pic.twitter.com/r0RcQuJlni — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 28, 2020

On Monday, former Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears called the play a “codebreaker and bullsh*t.”

“There’s a Code that usually exist between players in the league as much as we wanna win,” Spears wrote on Twitter. “This is a Code Breaker and Bulls–t.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told ESPN 710 in Seattle that he was “really pissed” by Hill’s tackle.

Pete Carroll said on ESPN 710 radio this morning that Seahawks' RB Chris Carson had a first-degree knee sprain, he could be back soon, but they "just have to see how that goes." About the play in which Trysten Hill hurt Carson, Carroll said, "I was really pissed about that." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

The NFL is expected to hand Hill a fine this week. Carson suffered a knee sprain and it’s hoped he will not miss much time.