WATCH: Viewers Concerned by Mike Tyson’s Slumping, Slurred Speech During ‘Good Morning Britain’ Interview

On Tuesday, Mike Tyson has explained his bizarre, mumbling interview with Good Morning Britain, and it was extreme fatigue, he said.

The 54-year-old boxing legend appeared on Britain’s top morning show on Tuesday morning and put in a strange performance causing some to wonder if he was on drugs or had been drinking before the cameras lit up.

Tyson was appearing on the show to hype his upcoming November bout with fellow boxing legend Roy Jones, Jr.

But during the segment, Tyson mumbled, slurred words, looked off-camera in distraction, and at one point even seemed ready to doze off.

The odd interview had folks on both sides of the Atlantic wondering just what the heck was going on with Iron Mike.

@piersmorgan Very concerning , is Mike Tyson up to fighting. His speech was slurred, and it was a difficult interview. — Brock (@kapbrock) October 13, 2020

Mike Tyson seems like he's slurring when he's talking and wants to fall asleep. — Nush (@ManushRafatjah) October 13, 2020

@GMB what's on earth is up with Mike Tyson? How is he going to fight, if he can hardly speak? — Rasa Mother of dogs #FBPE 🇺🇺🏴 (@RMofFens) October 13, 2020

Not long after the interview, the champion jumped to his Twitter account to explain to GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that he was so exhausted that he could barely keep his attention on the interview.

“Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK,” Tyson wrote to the Brits. “I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

￼ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 13, 2020

Morgan quickly replied, “No problem, Champ. We could see you were a bit weary! It was very late in LA. Appreciate this message as some viewers were concerned.”

England is eight hours ahead of America’s Pacific Standard Time and GMB airs starting at six am in the UK, which is 10 pm L.A. time.

