Sports Reporter Calls Jack Nicklaus’ Endorsement of President Trump ‘Divisive’

Sports reporter Darren Rovell called golf legend Jack Nicklaus’ endorsement of Donald Trump, “the most divisive thing [Jack] has ever done.”

On Wednesday, the six-time Masters Tournament champion tweeted out his support for President Trump’s re-election bid praising Trump’s “resolve and determination” and slamming the constant attacks he has faced while in office.

But the endorsement was not viewed favorably by Action Network HQ reporter Darren Rovell. Not long after Nicklaus tweeted his endorsement, Rovell went on the attack in a tweeted reply reading, “Jack Nicklaus is 80 years old. This will be the most divisive thing he has ever done.”

Rovell soon replied to detractors of his attack on Nicklaus saying that he really does mean “divisive” and hinting that he just might criticize someone who endorses Joe Biden in such a “divisive” way, too.

Rival reporter Clay Travis, for instance, slammed Rovell, saying, “If he’d supported Joe Biden would you call it the most divisive thing he’d ever done? Of course not. The guy announced who he supports for president. If you disagree, fine. But stop with the pearl clutching.”

Rovell replied: “It depends on how and why he said he supported Biden.”

So, what was so “divisive” about Nicklaus’ endorsement? Perhaps the fact that the golf great took a swipe at people in the media who have spent the last five years calling Trump every name in the book and pushing the debunked conspiracy theory that Trump is a “Russian agent.” Or maybe Rovell did not like the fact that Nicklaus criticized socialism?

Here is the text of the Nicklaus endorsement, and you can decide:

Through the years, I have been blessed to personally know several Presidents on both sides of the aisle. All were good people. All loved their country. And all believed in the American Dream. I have had the privilege over the last 3 1/2 years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed. I have been very disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country. He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life — equally. I’m just a guy from Ohio and a Midwestern middle-class family, whose grandfathers both worked on the railroad. They have their son – my father – the opportunity to pursue his education and his American Dream. I was taught strong family values and worked hard to pursue my own dreams – my own American Dream. I also believe that Donald Trump’s policies will bring the American Dream to man families across the nation who are still trying to achieve it. You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies, and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said, it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now, you have the opportunity to take action. I know we are only a few days from Nov. 3 and Election Day, but I am certain man of you have not yet made up your minds. But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!

