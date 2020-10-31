Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Will Not Play Against Notre Dame

When they scheduled Notre Dame and Clemson for prime time in early November they probably didn’t think that the game would be missing its biggest star, but that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Trevor Lawrence, who announced that he had contracted the coronavirus this week, will not play against the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish next Saturday when the Tigers head to South Bend.

The announcement was made by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence’s diagnosis seemed to come at a time when he technically could have complied with the ACC’s 10-day mandatory isolation for players who test positive, and still play against the Irish. Though, there was some dispute about that.

“Instead, No. 1 Clemson will go with backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who played well in Clemson’s win over Boston College today, against No. 4 Notre Dame,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Currently, Notre Dame is beating Georgia Tech 31-7 in the fourth quarter.