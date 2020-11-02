WATCH: ‘LeBron James Sucks’ Chant Breaks Out at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

Attendees at one of Donald Trump’s final rallies in Pennsylvania broke out in a chant of “LeBron James Sucks” on Monday.

The chant broke out as the president began his rip on the woke NBA.

“How about basketball? How about Lebron? I felt badly for LeBron,” Trump told his supporters. He then riffed on the NBA’s horrid television ratings, “I felt very badly. Down 71% and that’s for their championship — I didn’t want watch one shot.

“When they don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch. Nobody!” Trump added.

Just as the president began to launch into a different topic, though, the crowd had other ideas and broke out into the chant of “LeBron James sucks.”

“What a crowd! What a crowd!” Trump said.

Early in October, for instance, the president slammed LeBron James as a “hater.”

“He’s a great basketball player, but people don’t want to see a guy that’s that way. They don’t want to see that. … He’s a hater,” Trump said of James “You don’t want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay.”

