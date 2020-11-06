Report: Red Sox Re-Hire Alex Cora Despite Role in Astros Cheating Scandal

Reports say that Alex Cora will become the next Boston Red Sox manager despite the one-year suspension he suffered as a result of the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

The news was initially broken by MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman:

Breaking: Alex Cora is back as Red Sox manager — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020

Red Sox people flew down to Puerto Rico to interview Cora late last week. Apparently, he answered all their questions satisfactorily. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020

Heyman added that Cora apparently beat out Sam Fudd for the job.

Cora, who was the Astros manager for the World Series-winning 2018 season, was suspended by MLB for his role in that organization’s sign-stealing scandal. Cora lost his job one day after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred declared that Cora was “an active participant” in the sign stealing scheme.

“Given the findings and the commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward,” the team said in a statement attributed to owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora.

Cora was suspended from pro baseball for a single season. That suspension is now over since the 2020 season is finished. Indeed, Cora was not permitted to even discuss future work in the MLB until his suspension ended on October 27.

The Astros also fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow over the scandal.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.