Ben Roethlisberger Calls Steelers the ‘World’s Team’ After Beating ‘America’s Team’

The Dallas Cowboys have been known as “America’s Team” for more than 40 years. However, Steelers fans’ takeover of AT&T Stadium in Dallas this weekend has Ben Roethlisberger thinking that a newer and larger title might be in order for his team.

After a hard-fought win over the Cowboys on Sunday, Roethlisberger remarked that the large number of Steelers fan in attendance suggests his team deserves an international nickname.

“We know that everybody is coming for us,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t want to take any shots at anybody, but if you didn’t know who America’s Team was, then you should’ve seen the stands and all the Terrible Towels. Dallas might be America’s Team, but we are the World’s Team.”

The Cowboys have been known as “America’s Team” for quite some time.

“Bob Ryan, an editor-in-chief at NFL Films, gave the Cowboys their nickname in a 1978 team highlight film,” Pro Football Talk reports.

“TV ratings, merchandising sales, Forbes’ estimated franchise valuations, Harris Polls and stadium attendance say the Cowboys still are “America’s Team.” That despite their 25-year championship drought and their current 2-7 record, which has them closer to the No. 1 overall choice than a Super Bowl title.”

Normally, there are large numbers of Steelers fans whenever Pittsburgh is on the road. Along with the Green Bay Packers, the team has fan clubs in most major cities across the country.