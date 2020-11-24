‘Bulljive’: Shannon Sharpe Blasts Tom Brady for Not Shaking Jared Goff’s Hand

Tom Brady did not play well during the game on Monday night. Though, he didn’t exactly show his best side after the game either.

After the Bucs 27-24 loss to the Rams, a game in which Brady had one of his worst games in recent memory, accounting for only 216 yards, two touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 55.2, the Bucs QB walked off the field without shaking Rams QB Jared Goff’s hand.

Goff heads to the middle of the field looking for Brady, who’s off to the locker room pic.twitter.com/G4cLCQA6La — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) November 24, 2020

This apparent snub brought forth an angry response from Fox Sports 1 personality Shannon Sharpe, who tweeted that Brady’s attitude was “bulljive,” and that it was time to call his “A** out on it.”

I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing. Yet, he knows every qb after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it. 😤😤😤 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 24, 2020

This is not the first time Brady has declined to shake the opposing quarterback’s hand after a loss. Earlier in the season, Brady walked-off the field without shaking Bears QB Nick Foles’ hand.

Though, Brady does appear to show some measure of deference to quarterbacks with similar tenure and statistical prowess as he. After the Saints thrashed Brady and the Bucs 38-3 on November 8, Brady did shake Drew Brees’ hand.

So, maybe Brady just doesn’t think Goff or Foles have to throw for a few thousand more yards before he can shake their hands?

In any event, over two months into Brady and Belichick’s divorce, it doesn’t appear that either one is better off without the other.