WATCH: Michael Jordan’s Golf Course Has Beer Delivery Drone

When golfing at Michael Jordan’s golf course one can expect to have beer delivered to them. Not an altogether unusual experience on a golf course. However, at Jordan’s course, the beer gets delivered by drone.

Oh, and those ordering snacks at Jordan’s The Grove XXIII course in South Florida can also have their snacks brought in by drone.

Proof of the flying delivery service comes in the form of a video shared by tennis star Caroline Wozniacki who shared a video of the drone making a delivery this past weekend.

Michael Jordan's course, The Grove XXIII… well its just the future!! Spent all morning trying to book on here! 🎥 chadilac_fsu pic.twitter.com/EguBujHiu0 — Divot Golf (@InADivot) December 7, 2020

According to the New York Post, Jordan’s club also provides golf carts that can get up to 35 mph. It’s unclear why one would need a cart that fast. But hey, when you’re Michael Jordan and you can have the best of everything, why not?

