Cleveland Browns Nominate Myles Garrett for ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year Award’ Despite Suspension for Helmet Attack

The Cleveland Browns have nominated defensive end, Myles Garrett, for the “Walter Payton Man of the Year Award” despite the fact that that he recently served a long suspension for using a helmet to bash an opponent over the head.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garrett was nominated for the honor for his outstanding example on and off the field. “Browns’ DE Myles Garrett has been named the team’s 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, recognizing the NFL’s best players for their performance on the field and their dedication to the community,” Schefter wrote.

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett has been named the team’s 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, recognizing the NFL’s best players for their performance on the field and their dedication to the community. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2020

The award nomination comes only eight months after Garrett was allowed to restart his career after being handed an indefinite suspension for using a helmet to bash Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head.

Garrett was placed on indefinite suspension for the incident at the end of a Steelers-Browns game on November 14th of last year, when he hit Rudolph with his own helmet.

Far from being apologetic over the attack, Garrett excused his actions claiming without evidence that it was Rudolph’s fault because the Steelers quarterback yelled a racial slur at him just before Garrett attacked.

Not one other player ever substantiated Garrett’s accusations of racism. Indeed, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey – who is black – said that Garrett’s claim was unequivocally false.

Many Twitter users were shocked that a man who only just recently engaged in on-field violence was given such a high award:

He may have done incredible things off the field and in the community. But there are likely many others on the 53-man roster who have done a ton for their community without such a negative incident. It’s still much too soon. Total PR move by the Browns, IMO. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) December 10, 2020

Wow. What a turn around. And less than a year from beating a man with a helmet. Guess people really can change fast. 😞 — Raffie Freiden (@RaffieFreiden) December 10, 2020

isnt this the same guy that bashed another guys head w a helmet?? — Hugh_Henne (Not Hef) (@Hugh_Henne) December 10, 2020

A year after he was suspended in shame for violently losing his temper, Myles Garrett is the Browns' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Two former Patriots also earn the honor, Jacoby Brissett and Trey Flowers. pic.twitter.com/N1TsY8mHFR — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 10, 2020

Cleveland has nominated Myles Garrett for Man of the Year. Let's ask Mason Rudolph about how charitable Myles is with a helmet. If Myles wins, it's the most 2020 thing of the year. https://t.co/rBrLr2eA8l — Amish With An iPad (@mhmiller) December 10, 2020

…Are you kidding me? Myles Garrett? The guy that bashed Mason Rudolph with a helmet and then lied about him using a racial slur in an attempt to save face? Wow. Out of all the people they could have chosen… https://t.co/kwLGYdYiV6 — Mayor Mike⚡️ (@theMayor_Mike) December 10, 2020

