Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey Says Racial Slur Accusation Against Mason Rudolph is ‘False’

Maurkice Pouncey
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is rejoining his team after serving a two-game suspension for defending his quarterback from Myles Garrett’s attack on November 14th.

However, not only does the Steelers lineman have no regrets about his part in the fracas, he says Garrett’s accusation that Steelers QB Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur, is unequivocally false.

Garrett made no mention of a racial slur in his initial comments after he attacked Rudolph with his own helmet. Instead, the accusation was made a week later in a closed-door meeting with league officials. Not only that, Garrett actually apologized for his part in the fight after the game was over. Something very difficult to believe he would do, had Rudolph actually used a racial slur.

The league investigated Garrett’s claim that a racial slur was used and found no evidence to support it.

