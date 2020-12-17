Giants Cancel Practice After Jason Garrett Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Giants will be missing a significant piece of their offense when they take on the Browns this weekend. Though they won’t be missing a player, they’ll be missing their offensive coach.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced on Thursday.

The Giants have shut down their facility while conducting contact tracing efforts to determine who else may have come into contact with Garrett.

“With Garrett working remotely for the time being, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as the team’s offensive playcaller against the Browns,” according to Pro Football Talk. “Kitchens was the head coach of the Browns last season, so there will be plenty of familiar faces trying to thwart his efforts to plot the Giants to a win in Week 15.”

The Giants face the Browns in a game with crucial playoff implications Sunday night on NBC.