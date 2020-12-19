WATCH: Greg Hardy Viciously TKO’d by Marcin Tybura

Former NFL star Greg Hardy’s MMA career had been marked by relatively steady progress, until Saturday night.

The former Panther and Cowboy who was found guilty of two counts of assault of his ex-girlfriend in 2014, entered the Octagon with two losses on his record Saturday night but left the arena with a third defeat courtesy of a brutal beatdown from fellow heavyweight Marcin Tybura.

“Hardy, who’s been a hard striker from the outset of his career, threw with both power and precision in the opening round,” MMA Junkie reported. “He mixed his shots to the head and the body and kept his foe at bay with low kicks.

“By the second, though, Hardy started to fade, and Tybura landed big, clean overhands and hooks. Tybura was stymied in his takedown attempts in the first round. But in the middle frame, he got a takedown on a second effort after shooting a double. From there, he unleashed a ground assault from side control and Hardy covered up until the fight was waved off.”

Hardy had won two in a row prior to the defeat. The victory runs Tybura’s win streak to four in a row.

The fight was the first on the Main Card for UFC Fight Night 183.