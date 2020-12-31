Titans to Honor Nashville First Responders with Helmet Decals After Christmas Day Bombing

The NFL has given the Tennessee Titans the green light to wear a helmet decal honoring police and other first responders this weekend.

A decision that stands in stark contrast with the league’s refusal to allow the Dallas Cowboys to wear decals supporting slain police officers in 2016.

On Thursday, the Titans announced that they would be wearing a decal reading “615 Strong” to honor Nashville in the aftermath of the Christmas Day bombing.

#Titans to honor Nashville, first responders of Christmas Day bombing with 615 helmet decals We're also joining our player-led efforts and contributing to the @visitmusiccity Fund pic.twitter.com/NNYFPNjYPR — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 30, 2020

The number “615” refers to the Nashville telephone area code, while the number six is tinted in blue to denote the first responders who helped evacuate the area ahead of the blast.

The six Nashville Metro Police officers who were quickly on the scene include Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells, and Sergeant Timothy Miller.

The team and several players are also helping the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.’s Music City, Inc. relief fund to assist the businesses and residents impacted by the explosion.

But the sudden reversal of the NFL comes after a season of signing onto the Black Lives Matter movement and allowing the names of people killed by the police to be displayed on helmets. Including, “victims” who shot at the police before they were killed. The league refused the Cowboys’ request for players to wear a sticker on their helmets to show support for the Dallas Police Department after a July 2016 ambush attack that killed five of the department’s officers.

