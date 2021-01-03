WATCH: Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Pulls Hamstring While Trying to Avoid Gatorade Bath

One might have reasonably concluded that all the surprisingly athletic plays at the Orange Bowl had been made when the final gun sounded, but that would have been a mistake.

A mistake that was borne of the fact that no one and I mean no one apparently appreciated Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s mind-numbing fear of Gatorade baths.

As Fisher made his way across the field to shake North Carolina head coach Mack Brown’s hand after A&M’s 41-27 victory, he spotted several of his players sneaking up on him with the Gatorade bucket. No doubt planning to give Fisher the customary dousing players give coaches after big wins.

Fisher, however, was having none of it and bolted.

SEC Speed from Jimbo pic.twitter.com/1MmIWTv3hU — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 3, 2021

Who could have known that Fisher had that kind of getaway speed?

“I pulled my hamstring. Somebody, in there’s gonna pay for that,” Fisher told ESPN in the postgame interview. “I have never run that fast in 25 years.”

Fisher continued, “That thing is cold. I love it, but I had to go out there and do that postgame and do that bowl thing. That’s freezing cold. I don’t mind it if they get me, but if they don’t, I ain’t getting it.”

Next time the Aggies win a bowl game, they may want to put some blockers out to slow ol’ Jimbo down.