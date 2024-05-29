Jill Biden: Americans Will Choose ‘Good’ Biden over ‘Evil’ Trump

First Lady Jill Biden said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that American voters will choose “good” President Joe Biden over “evil” former President Donald Trump.

Biden said, “We are in a better place now, and what you’re saying is true, and we have to get that message out. Every vote counts. This election is important, and so we are going everywhere. We’re meeting people where they are. We’re meeting them in person. We’re meeting them over the TV. We’re meeting them in social media. we’re not taking anything for granted, because Joe has done amazing things for this country, and we have to get the message out.”

She continued, “This election is not about age because like, I mean Donald Trump’s going to be, what, 78. and Joe is 81. They’re basically the same age. It’s about character. This election is about character. So you have two choices. You have my husband, Joe, who you all know who has integrity, he’s strong, he’s steady, he’s a leader, he’s smart, he’s energetic or you have chaos.”

Biden added, “Those polls are going to turn. I’m confident of it because as time goes on and as people start to focus a little bit more about what’s at stake and start to become educated on the issues and the differences between the two men, I believe Americans are going to choose good over evil.”

