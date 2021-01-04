WATCH: Boston University Basketball Players Wear Masks During Games

In what may be a first in college basketball, both Boston University teams wore masks on the court when they took on the Holy Cross Crusaders Monday. Boston University has mandated that all visiting teams must wear masks on their campus.

In the women’s game, both teams wore masks because the game was played on Boston University’s campus:

On the men’s side, only Boston U wore masks because the game was played at Holy Cross:

Morales finds Tate in the corner for his second 3-pointer! Tate becomes the first Terrier to reach double figures (12 pts.). #GoBU Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/LH4VmyXVRg pic.twitter.com/RF72dPqF4P — BU Men's Basketball (@TerrierMBB) January 4, 2021

Here’s another look at how BU is wearing their masks during today’s game. https://t.co/BfaZ7evukp pic.twitter.com/aK5wbEKmwZ — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 4, 2021

The Patriot League, in which both teams play, canceled non-conference play this season. Monday is the first season game for both teams.

In December, the NCAA announced they had filed a trademark for the term “Mask Madness” to promote the wearing of masks during the Division I men’s basketball tournament, a play on the term “March Madness.”

The NCAA reported $375 million in losses after they canceled the 2020 tournament due to the coronavirus.