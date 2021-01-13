Report: Olympian Klete Keller Spotted at Capitol Riots

Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller was reportedly among the rally-goers last week after a small group broke into the U.S. Capitol.

Keller, a two-time gold medal winner, was reportedly seen in a video from inside the Capitol Rotunda, according to the New York Post.

Several members of the swimming sports community claimed to have identified the 38-year-old Olympian who was wearing his Team USA Olympic jacket, SwinSwam.com said.

Keller, or the man believed by some to be Keller, is seen holding a bottle of water in one clip and standing near police trying to push protesters out of the area.

Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Keller was working as an independent contractor for Colorado and Ohio-based real estate agency Hoff and Leigh. But on Tuesday, Hoff and Leigh released a statement saying that Keller had resigned.

“Hoff & Leigh supports the right of free speech and lawful protest,” the company said in a statement. “But we cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law.

“We pride ourselves on our deeply held core values of family, loyalty, community, and stewardship. We continue to stand by these values,” the statement added.

Keller won five medals for the U.S. at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympics. He was also a teammate of stars Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.

