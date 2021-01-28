Deshaun Watson Officially Requests Trade from the Texans

Deshaun Watson has reportedly ended weeks of speculation about his true intentions and requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

The report comes less than a day after the team hired Ravens wide receiver coach David Culley as their new head coach. Though, according to Pro Football Talk, Watson made the request early last week.

“Watson has a no-trade clause, so he’ll have to sign off on any destination,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Teams like the Dolphins, Jets, and Panthers have been mentioned as potential suitors for the 25-year-old’s services, although others may now wade into the fray and any deal will also have to bring back the right compensation for Houston to sign off on the trade.”

Watson headlines a list of other high-profile NFL QB’s who could be on the move, including former Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

The Texans have not yet publicly responded to Watson’s trade request.