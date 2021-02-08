Chiefs cornerback Tyrann Mathieu tweeted then deleted an accusation that Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady said something terrible to him during the Super Bowl.

After the game, Mathieu jumped to Twitter to make some vague accusation that Brady said something really bad to him during one of their tête-à-têtes during the game.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something of said something to him,” Mathieu tweeted. “Go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him, I show grace.”

However, it wasn’t long before Mathieu deleted the tweet.

Lmaoo Tyrann Mathieu deleted this tweet after he found out Brady was mic’d up all game😂When in doubt play the victim card pic.twitter.com/vdks6V9pj4 — TRUMP 2024🇺🇸 (@snviny) February 8, 2021

After all, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was mic’d up during the game. Yes, Brady was trash talking. But the video indicates that all Brady said was “I’m going at you all game.”

Brady tells Mathieu he's going at him all game. goes after him. then lets him know he went after him. pic.twitter.com/e5urtsD839 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 8, 2021

“Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback,” Mathieu said later. “I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. It’s over with. I’m done with it.”

What did Brady supposedly say that was so bad? Was Mathieu hinting that Brady said something racial? And why did Mathieu feel he had to delete his tweet so quickly after he posted it?

Perhaps Mathieu deleted his tweet after realizing that Brady was mic’d during the game and if he said anything really bad, it would have been recorded?

