Washington Post Takes Classless Cheap Shot in Marty Schottenheimer’s Obituary

Marty Schottenheimer
Coach Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s winningest coaches, died Monday at 77. However, instead of leading with his successes, the Washington Post took a mean-spirited shot at him by saying he was an NFL coach “whose teams wilted in the postseason.”

The original headline read: “Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach whose teams wilted in the postseason, dies at 77.” That was the Post’s full, original headline for Schottenheimer’s obituary story.

Seriously, that was the actual headline for a story about a famous NFL coach on his death!

The paper quickly tried to memory hole its original headline by changing it. The current story now reads, “Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s winningest coaches, dies at 77.”

Schottenheimer, who died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, surrounded by his family, was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Many people had thoughts about the Post’s disgusting original headline.

Republican operative Matt Whitlock, for one, noted that the paper called Muslim terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdad an “austere religious scholar,” but damns Schottenheimer as a “wilting” coach.

Others were just as disgusted with the Post’s atrocious headline:

