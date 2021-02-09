Coach Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s winningest coaches, died Monday at 77. However, instead of leading with his successes, the Washington Post took a mean-spirited shot at him by saying he was an NFL coach “whose teams wilted in the postseason.”

The original headline read: “Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach whose teams wilted in the postseason, dies at 77.” That was the Post’s full, original headline for Schottenheimer’s obituary story.

This is absolutely disgusting and horrifying @washingtonpost https://t.co/3kg7WPnCu6 — Noah Poser (@NoahPoser) February 9, 2021

Seriously, that was the actual headline for a story about a famous NFL coach on his death!

The paper quickly tried to memory hole its original headline by changing it. The current story now reads, “Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s winningest coaches, dies at 77.”

Schottenheimer, who died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, surrounded by his family, was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Many people had thoughts about the Post’s disgusting original headline.

Republican operative Matt Whitlock, for one, noted that the paper called Muslim terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdad an “austere religious scholar,” but damns Schottenheimer as a “wilting” coach.

The Washington Post obits strike again. Marty Schottenheimer gets "his teams wilted," while Qasem Soleimani gets "Iran's 'most revered military leader" and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gets "austere religious scholar." https://t.co/IGbqRz0gjG pic.twitter.com/DHHxYUGQ1Q — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 9, 2021

Others were just as disgusted with the Post’s atrocious headline:

Show a little respect ⁦@washingtonpost⁩. Obituary headlines aren’t the place for cheap shots. pic.twitter.com/dYk5kEQTDj — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 9, 2021

I hope all involved in the initial Schottenheimer obituary headline for the Washington Post have the lamest obituaries written about them whenever it’s time. I hope they have great, full lives (they won’t be a awesome as Marty’s life)…. but just bad obituaries. — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2021

Rest In Peace Coach Schottenheimer. Thank you Cleveland for the great tribute. The Washington Post could learn from you. — Josh (SJ 4-5-1) #BLM (@SharksJosh95) February 9, 2021

Wow #wapo is disgusting! The man died and he was a great coach didn’t have great postseason granted but maybe he did more with less. There’s about 20 teams that could use a coach with his credentials! https://t.co/G2YNV0afwp — Will (@warr1979) February 9, 2021

A great man loses his life to an awful disease and this is what is written?!? What a disgrace. This is not ok!! It’s a game and entertainment people. Blown away by this but I guess I shouldn’t be. https://t.co/k8NI1w2RKl — David Akers (@David2Akers) February 9, 2021

Terrible look for the @washingtonpost …….. they changed the headline, but whomever allowed this to be published in the first place is a terrible person. https://t.co/THjcEjdw2F — Marc Moser TV (@RadioMoser) February 9, 2021

