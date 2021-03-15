Drew Brees Announces Huge Deal with NBC Sports After Retiring from NFL

Hot on the tail of his retiring from the National Football League, quarterback Drew Brees has announced he has inked a huge deal as a sports commentator with NBC Sports.

“I’m gonna be working for NBC,” Brees told the host of NBC’s Today show. “I’m part of the team now!” he added.

Brees will jump from the New Orleans Saints’ clubhouse right to the NBC announcer booth as an analyst for Notre Dame football.

“I’m going to be working for NBC.” –@drewbrees announces his next chapter after his legendary NFL career pic.twitter.com/LP3FgdRJBL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 15, 2021

NBC also noted that Brees will be part of their coverage for next year’s Super Bowl LVI and will also be part of the network’s Olympics broadcast team.

Brees announced his retirement only a day ago, but he clearly isn’t letting any grass grow under his feet.

“I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life,” Brees told Today.

“I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments,” he said.

Brees also noted that he would continue his several philanthropic works. He and his wife Brittany have contributed $45 million to the Brees Dream Foundation they founded in 2003 to serve cancer patients and provide care for families.

“I am most excited about those things because I think that’s where we can make the biggest impact,” Brees told the morning show. “There is still so much need in this country and in this city. I’m excited we have the opportunity to be involved in those things.”

NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua released a statement saying that the sports broadcast team was excited to welcome Brees.

“We know that Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuously positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports, and we know, as his new teammates, he’ll make us better,” Bevacqua said.

A graduate of Indiana’s Purdue University, Brees, 42, earned 80,358 total passing yards over his career, the most in NFL history. He played for 20 years for only two NFL teams, the San Diego Chargers (2001-2005) and New Orleans Saints (2006-2020). His 571 career touchdown passes rank him as second to Tom Brady. Brees is a 2010 Super Bowl champ and MVP and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011.

