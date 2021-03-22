Texans QB Deshaun Watson Facing 12th Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing 12 sexual misconduct lawsuits after five more suits were filed on Monday.

Over the weekend, attorney Tony Buzbee publicly claimed to have a mountain of evidence from 12 women all of whom allege that Watson perpetrated various levels of sexual misconduct against them. At least one claims Watson forced her to perform oral sex on him.

On Monday, Buzbee filed another five lawsuits bringing the number of suits to twelve, according to Pro Football Talk.

One of the complainants even alleged that Watson committed his transgression against her this month.

Despite all Buzbee’s filings, Watson, who recently signed a $156 million contract with the Texans, has not been officially charged with anything.

Further, Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, accuses Buzbee of pushing “meritless” lawsuits and Watson himself said Buzbee is a “money-hungry attorney” looking for a fat payout.

Finally, neither the Texans nor the NFL are prepared to make any decisions over the accusations.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.