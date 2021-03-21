Attorney Submits Evidence from Deshaun Watson’s Accusers

Attorney Tony Buzbee claims that he is prepared to submit a large amount of new evidence to the Houston Police alleging more sexual misconduct allegations against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Buzbee, who is representing 12 women alleging sexual assault against the NFL quarterback, also said he will request that a grand jury review the evidence, according to the New York Post.

“Per advice from a well-known criminal defense attorney: Our team will be submitting affidavits and evidence from several women, who had experiences with Deshaun Watson, to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney, on Monday morning,” Buzbee wrote in a Saturday Instagram post. “We will request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider the evidence we provide.”

Buzbee added that his clients will file five more lawsuits against Watson.

The attorney also said that at least “10 additional women” are prepared to accuse Watson. Some, Buzbee said, are massage therapists and at least one alleges that she was forced to perform oral sex on the player.

The NFL said only that Buzbee’s accusations are “under review” while the Texans have said they are monitoring the situation.

Watson says he is innocent, but his legal team said that they will have an official statement sometime soon.

TMZ added that Watson claims that he has never crossed the line with any of the massage therapists and believes that the women are being represented by a “money-hungry attorney” looking for a fat payout.

Watson signed a $156 million contract last year.

