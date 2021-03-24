WATCH: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Caught on Video During Bar Fight

Video of Pittsburgh Steelers player Chase Claypool getting caught up in a bar fight is going viral.

The 22-year-old wide receiver, one of the top rookies in 2020, is seen in the video brawling with several bar patrons outside the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, California, on March 13, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Chase was not the instigator of the fight but joined in over a dispute over a bar patron throwing dollar bills at women in the bar.

The video shows Claypool delivering a kick to a combatant’s face. Though, according to authorities, everyone involved in the fracas left the bar on their own without EMTs or hospitals getting involved.

The Costa Mesa Police Department confirmed to TMZ that they were called over the incident.

Still, authorities say that no arrests have been made from the incident and no charges have been filed. The NFL hasn’t commented, but due to its conduct policy, it has the capabilities to investigate the fight whether official charges have been filed or not.

