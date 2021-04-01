Tom Brady Says He’s Bringing Expos Back in April Fool’s Day Joke

Twitter users in the Montreal area were given a cruel and unusual shock this morning after Tom Brady tweeted that he was bringing the Montreal Expos back to MLB.

But of course, it was April Fool’s Day.

Not only did he say he was bringing the Expos back, but Brady also went so far as to say he would be at the helm of the franchise as “the first player/coach/owner in MLB history.”

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

“The 43-year-old, fresh off his seventh Super Bowl title, concocted the April Fool’s Day joke while drawing from his baseball background. A great baseball player in high school, Brady was selected in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos,” the New York Post reported. “He was offered the typical contract offered to a late second-round or early third-round pick in MLB, but Brady was set on pursuing football.”

The Expos, a much-beloved Canadian team that played from 1969-2004, eventually relocated to Washington, DC, and became the Washington Nationals.

The rest of MLB is no doubt breathing a sigh of relief that Brady’s tweet was a joke. If Brady were to take over a team, he would probably win everything the way he has in the NFL.