Caitlyn Jenner Explores Run for Governor of California

Former TV reality star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly exploring a run for California governor as sitting Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is buffeted by a recall effort.

Jenner has reportedly retained the services of Caroline Wren, a Republican fundraiser. According to Axios, Wren first met Jenner during their work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focusing on LGBT issues.

Wren also worked with President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

While it isn’t clear who Republican voters and party bigwigs may gravitate toward if Newsom is successfully recalled, some reports have noted that Trump allies are looking to former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to replace Newsom.

According to Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, “sources familiar with the matter say Grenell is definitely considering a run for the governor’s mansion if a recall election is triggered.”

Republicans are obviously hopeful as they have historical evidence that they could replace a recalled Democrat governor. In 2003, upset voters successfully recalled Democrat Gov. Gray Davis, who was later replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger who ran for and won the office as a Republican.

Jenner first became a national figure during the 1976 Olympics by winning the decathlon. Under the birth name Bruce Jenner, the Olympian, ended up all over television and Wheaties boxes nationwide. Jenner won the gold in the 1975 Pan American Games as well as the 1976 Olympics.

But in 2015, Jenner made more news by transitioning to a woman and adopting the new name Caitlyn. In the meantime, though, Jenner was also a member of the TV reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians after having married family matriarch Kris Kardashian in 1991. Jenner and Kardashian had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

At least one big name Democrat has bowed out of challenging Newsom in any potential recall election. Billionaire left-wing mega-donor and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer decided last week against challenging Newsom in a likely upcoming recall election.

It is likely that Steyer decided against a run after a recent poll found that Newsom still has strong support among voters. Still, leaders of the recall petition effort say they have the necessary number of signatures to start the recall process.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.