Report: MLB Commish Pulled All-Star Game from Atlanta After Talking to Stacey Abrams

Rob Manfred
AP Photo/LM Otero
Warner Todd Huston

According to a report from Fox Business Network’s Charles Gasparino, sources inside Major League Baseball claim that Commissioner Rob Manfred “blindsided” MLB owners with “at least” the “timing” of his decision to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta. Moreover, Gasparino’s report claims that Manfred spoke with defeated 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams before he decided to move the game.

Gasparino hit Twitter on Wednesday to deliver the report:

The report is puzzling since Abrams has consistently and publicly claimed that she opposed the game being taken away from Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently slammed Abrams as the “biggest flip-flopper since John Kerry” for her sudden plea for people not to boycott Georgia.

Gasparino had several more scoop tweets for Wednesday, too.

The FBN reporter also said that he has heard that MLB executives now fear a major backlash over Manfred’s decision to punish Georgia. Gasparino also reports that the league is desperately backtracking to figure out ways to make sure minorities in Atlanta are not financially harmed by moving the All-Star Game to Colorado.

Gasparino had one last thought on Stacy Abrams ham-handed comments over the All-Star Game:

Still, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Greg Bluestein, some insiders say that Abrams did ask MLB not to move the All-Star game:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.