Kevin James to Play Sean Payton in Upcoming Netflix Movie

Netflix is making a movie about New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

However, they’re not making a movie about him coaching the Saints. Instead, the streaming platform is making a movie about Payton’s stint as a coach for his son’s sixth-grade football team while serving a suspension for his role in the 2012 Bountygate scandal.

The movie is called Home Team, and actor Kevin James will portray Sean Payton.

According to Yahoo! Sports:

When Payton was suspended, he served as the offensive coach for his son’s football team at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Tex. (That’s the same school where former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was recently named head coach.) Payton talked about it in a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview, and mentioned how he not only wrote original plays for the team, but also used his NFL playbook as a basis for other plays.

Filming is expected to start later this year. No release date for the movie has been given.