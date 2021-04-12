Minnesota Timberwolves Postpone Game After Police-Involved Shooting

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Twins have postponed games scheduled for Monday evening in the wake of Sunday’s police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright.

The NBA announced the decision early on Monday. In a statement reported by Yahoo Sports, the league made the decision in consultation with local officials:

The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed. The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time,” the league concluded.

The team also put a notice on Twitter:

The NBA is not the only pro sports league to cancel a game in Minnesota. Major League Baseball also announced that the Minnesota Twins also postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox.

The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today's scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021

The teams made their decision to put off their games after a Minneapolis area police officer shot a 20-year-old black man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a northern suburb of Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Center police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday that it is likely that the officer who shot Wright may have mistakenly fired her gun when she thought she had her taser in her hand.

