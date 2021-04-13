NCAA Could Pull Tournaments if Oklahoma Passes Transgender Bill

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is threatening to pull events from states trying to protect female athletes from transgender competition, including Oklahoma.

Lawmakers in Oklahoma are debating the Save Women’s Sports Act. On Monday, the NCAA threatened states who are considering similar measures with losing lucrative tournament contracts. That means Oklahoma’s contract to host the Women’s College World Series until 2035 could be in jeopardy.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy, and free of discrimination should be selected,” a statement issued on Monday said. “We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”

As Breitbart News reported, the NCAA Board of Governors made the announcement as legislatures in more than two dozen states propose, debate, and advance legislation aimed at requiring state schools to ensure that athletes compete in the category of their assigned birth gender.

