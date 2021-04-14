Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier to Fight Before Capacity Crowd at UFC 264 in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to face each other on July 10 before a capacity crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor told ESPN that he had signed the contract on Wednesday. “I’m going to rip this game a new a–hole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!” he said.

Poirier has faced McGregor twice, beating him at UFC 257 in January. He lost to McGregor in 2014.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back,” White said in a video posted to Twitter. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business, and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas at 100% capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans.”

Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021

This week, Nevada’s Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the state will phase out its social distancing mandates starting on May 1 and that Nevada will be back to 100 percent by June 1.

“After extensive conversations with state health officials, and with the goal to reopen to 100 percent capacity across Nevada by June 1, we will remove the statewide required social distancing mandate as of May 1,” the gov. said.

