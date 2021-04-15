Bears Legend Jim McMahon Is Not a Fan of the Bears

The Chicago Bears have only one Super Bowl championship and only one Super Bowl only winning quarterback, but even he doesn’t like the Bears.

Jim McMahon, the iconic quarterback of that exceptional 1985 Bears championship squad, said in a recent interview that Chicago is “where quarterbacks go to die.”

To make it even worse for Bears fans, the Chicago legend told 12/52 Sports Entertainment that the hated Packers were his favorite organization.

“It was the best team, or the best organization, that I played for out of the seven teams that I played for,” McMahon said. “By far. From top to bottom, just great people. From the equipment guys to whoever’s the main guy up there. Everybody’s treated the same, and they treat you great up there.”

McMahon held nothing back.

“That was the worst offense I’d ever played in, was in Chicago,” McMahon said. “It was boring as hell.

“Chicago’s always been known for their defense. Their defense and their running game. And that’s probably all they’ll ever be known for. I think that’s where quarterbacks go to die.”

Hence, McMahon is in no way shocked that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is no longer in Chicago.

“That was just a typical Bears draft move,” McMahon explained. “If you go to a team that’s got a good system, you’ve got a chance to do some things. But if you go to a system like it used to be in Chicago, you better hope you’re a good 3rd-and-long thrower.”

On an up note, McMahon does feel current Bears coach Matt Nagy has an excellent, quarterback-friendly system.

“I think what they have now is a hell of a system,” McMahon said. “I’d love to be playing in that. You’ve got all those weapons they have right now.”

Still, when it comes to forecasting which college quarterbacks might end up playing in that system, McMahon couldn’t be less interested.

“I don’t watch ‘em. Don’t care.”

So, Matt Nagy probably shouldn’t bother calling McMahon for his input on draft prospects.