The American Conservative Union (ACU) is calling for Major League Baseball to bring the All-Star Game back to Atlanta after “baseball went broke for wokeism.”

In an open letter, the ACU said that the decision to move the game from Atlanta “threatens the future of baseball.”

“75M conservatives got left on base when baseball went broke for wokeism,” Schlapp tweeted on Friday. “We’re demanding that @MLBcorrect the lies about conservative election reform and to return the All-Star Game back to Atlanta.”

75M conservatives got left on base when baseball went broke for wokeism. We’re demanding that @MLB correct the lies about conservative election reform and to return the All-Star Game back to Atlanta. https://t.co/JNrJ8ATI7z — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) April 16, 2021

In the letter, Schlappp added that the league “played into the hands of radicals.”

“Throughout our nation’s history, there have been some who have sought to end the American experiment in democratic self-government. Whether motivated by socialist, fascist or other illiberal authoritarian impulses, these radicals despise the virtues upon which free people can live in harmony,” the letter states. “And you have played into their hands.”

“Your comments regarding the improvements to the Georgia election law are baseless and contrary to reality. Worse, your misguided comments and actions have harmed the good people of Atlanta, especially the African American community,” the ACU said. The letter added that the league should “publicly correct the record on Georgia’s election reform law.”

Schlapp added that the MLB contributed to the “misleading perceptions” about Georgia’s election integrity law and that the league has a responsibility to set the record straight.

“MLB’s recent public condemnation of a law it did not understand, and the resulting harm to the city of Atlanta, reveal the dangers associated with exercising your authority in an attempt to appease the Left,” the conservative group added.

The ACU scolded baseball for its “virtue signaling.”

“Your virtue signaling has robbed the people of Georgia of $100 million, especially impacting minority businesses that benefit from MLB’s presence in Atlanta,” the organization continued. “The appetite of radicals is insatiable, and their ultimate target is the destruction of our nation’s freedoms.”

The ACU also asked for a meeting with the league to discuss the matter and noted that to “continue pushing unpopular policies that harm future elections will only threaten the very future of Major League Baseball.”

