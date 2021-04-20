‘I Can Breathe’: LV Raiders Blasted for Reaction to Chauvin Verdict

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders got angry backlash for a tweet the team sent after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.
The tweet sent by the team’s official account on Tuesday said “I CAN BREATHE 4-20-21.” Floyd told officers “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times before he was killed when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck last May.
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 20, 2021
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday for causing Floyd’s death.
The tweet was widely condemned in replies on Twitter but remained pinned to the top of the team’s Twitter account more than an hour after being posted.
How everybody looking at the Raiders “I Can Breathe” tweet pic.twitter.com/bFDjkSRFYK
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 20, 2021
It’s still up?
I’m glad y’all can breathe.
Wish we could say the same about George Floyd.
Take this down and apologize for the mishap.
And then diversify your social media team.
Tonight. https://t.co/4uY8EwJOsV
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 21, 2021
2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: Las Vegas Raiders tweet about Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd. They said “I CAN BREATHE.” pic.twitter.com/yWNvLFwCMK
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 21, 2021
Delete this shit.
— Jim (@forever_slump) April 20, 2021
Did Nancy Pelosi help you all write this?
— Sam G (@sgranger1376) April 20, 2021
— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 20, 2021
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 21, 2021
Y’all can’t be serious https://t.co/iJFcYJZEBa
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 21, 2021
The folks who are running the Raiders social media page is sleep, locked out of the account, or drunk in Vegas.
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 21, 2021
excuse me, what the fuck?! pic.twitter.com/GBY9Ogh61u
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 20, 2021
The team declined to comment.
