Brett Favre: It’s ‘Hard to Believe’ Chauvin Intended to Kill George Floyd

Former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre says he finds it “hard to believe” that former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin “intentionally meant to kill George Floyd.”

On Tuesday, officer Chauvin was found guilty on all three of the counts he faced in his trial over the death of George Floyd.

While most in the sports world found the verdict to be a proper outcome at the very least, Brett Favre had some misgivings over the whole incident.

“I find it hard to believe — and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way — I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

“That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street,” Favre continued. “I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

“It was just uncalled for,” the famed quarterback added.

While his latest comments may stir controversy, Favre also courted condemnation last week when he blasted pro sports for going woke.

On Eric Bolling’s April 13 podcast, Favre said that he thinks both liberal and conservative fans want sports to get back to being about sports. Naturally, liberals went on the attack.

But along with his comments on the Chauvin verdict, Favre also addressed the attacks he has suffered for his comments about woke sports.

“I just gave my opinion. I’m certainly not a racist, despite what people think. I’m for unity. I just feel like there’s a better way to unify our country,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.