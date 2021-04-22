Sports World Marks 17-Year Anniversary of Pat Tillman’s Death

Pat TIllman
Many in the world of sports paid tribute to former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman on the 17th Anniversary of his death in Afghanistan.

Tillman, who said goodbye to the NFL and a $3.6 million contract to join the U.S. Army after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, was assigned to Afghanistan in 2004. There he was tragically killed on April 22 during a friendly-fire incident.

On Thursday, many sports news outlets, reporters, and athletes celebrated the life and heroism of the soldier, athlete, and American.

The National Football League paid tribute:

Many others also celebrated Tillman’s life:

Last but certainly not least, Tillman’s beloved Arizona State University also paid tribute:

Breitbart Sports also extends our deepest sympathies to Tillman’s family and our most heartfelt admiration for Army corporal Patrick D. Tillman of the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Regiment, and his heroism and his love for our country.

