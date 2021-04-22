Sports World Marks 17-Year Anniversary of Pat Tillman’s Death

Many in the world of sports paid tribute to former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman on the 17th Anniversary of his death in Afghanistan.

Tillman, who said goodbye to the NFL and a $3.6 million contract to join the U.S. Army after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, was assigned to Afghanistan in 2004. There he was tragically killed on April 22 during a friendly-fire incident.

On Thursday, many sports news outlets, reporters, and athletes celebrated the life and heroism of the soldier, athlete, and American.

The National Football League paid tribute:

17 years ago, we lost Pat Tillman. This is what motivated a hero. (via @AZCardinals) pic.twitter.com/4hZu4CIWWd — NFL (@NFL) April 22, 2021

Always in our hearts. On April 22, 2004, we lost our teammate and friend, Pat Tillman. pic.twitter.com/pV9qkIXjOV — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 22, 2021

Many others also celebrated Tillman’s life:

On this day in 2004, Pat Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan. This is his story: https://t.co/W26q88rEab pic.twitter.com/wO0Wn86RTZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 22, 2021

REST IN PEACE: Today, we remember and honor Pat Tillman who gave his life defending our country. After the 9/11 attacks, the former ASU and Cardinals star wanted to help make a difference in the war on terror and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0HnWNkAeiv — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) April 22, 2021

Make sure you tilt one back today for Pat Tillman. A true badass. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) April 22, 2021

Former NFL star Pat Tillman was killed in Afghanistan on this day 17 years ago. Today, we honor Pat for making the ultimate sacrifice. Thank God guys like Pat our on our side. The world could sure use a few more men like him. pic.twitter.com/Ql5vc5fGcG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 22, 2021

Today we take time to honor Pat Tillman, a great American who gave all for the country he loved. If you don’t know Pat’s heroic story, I’d encourage you to read it here: https://t.co/VGNrXgUBxy #HERO #PatTillman pic.twitter.com/YbozcSd7TC — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) April 22, 2021

Thinking of Pat Tillman today, all those who serve, and the amazing families supporting them. Thank you. ⁦@pattillmanfnd⁩ pic.twitter.com/ynrJ4DIpHV — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) April 22, 2021

Last but certainly not least, Tillman’s beloved Arizona State University also paid tribute:

17 years gone, but never forgotten. 💛 Pat Tillman will always have a special place in Sun Devil hearts: A leader, teammate, student, friend. #PT42 🔱 📹: 2018 pic.twitter.com/2lhWzAZs6v — Arizona State University (@ASU) April 22, 2021

Breitbart Sports also extends our deepest sympathies to Tillman’s family and our most heartfelt admiration for Army corporal Patrick D. Tillman of the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Regiment, and his heroism and his love for our country.

